Deepak Tijori duped of Rs 2.6 crore by co-producer, files case

Director Deepak Tijori has accused his co-producer Mohan Nadar of cheating of Rs 2.6 crore and filed a case against him.

Bollywood actor and director Deepak Tijori has accused his co-producer Mohan Nadar of cheating. He claimed that Nadar duped him out of Rs 2.6 crore and filed a case against him at Amoboli police station on March 15.

Mumbai police have already registered a case against the producer under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty, including delivery of property) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC and initiated a probe into the matter.

According to the Mumbai police, the actor stated that Nadar joined him to co-produce Tipppsy, a thriller that he was supposed to direct.

Deepak told police that the film was scheduled to be shot in London in 2019. Keeping that in mind, Deepak has entrusted Nadar with Rs 2 crores and Rs 60 lakhs. But Deepak claimed that the film was not completed in time. After asking for the repayment of the money repeatedly, the producer dodged him by giving various excuses.

Moreover, Deepak claimed in his FIR that the cheques provided by Nadar kept bouncing. Then Deepak decided to lodge a complaint against him.

The Amboli officer-in-charge said that they have started the investigation.

No arrest has been made so far.

