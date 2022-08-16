gurmeet debina pregnant
Image credit- IANS

Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary expecting second baby

By IANS 71 0

Mumbai: Four months after they welcomed their first bundle of joy, a daughter named Lianna, actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have announced that they are all set to become parents again.

Debina shared a picture with Gurmeet and daughter Lianna along with a picture of the sonography in her hand to announce her pregnancy.

She wrote in the caption: “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that..this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us..#babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddyagain #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee.”

Their fans and industry friends have congratulated the couple.

Actress Tina Datta commented: “Wooahhh”

‘Om Shanti Om’ actress Yuvika Chaudhary also congratulated the couple, saying: ” Wow..congratulations”

Debina and Gurmeet, who got married in 2011, welcomed their first child in April 2022.

You might also like
World

Angelina Jolie draws attention to atrocities on Afghan women after Taliban takeover

Entertainment

Karan-Bipasha announce pregnancy: ‘A creation manifested by our love’

Entertainment

Kareena to birthday boy Saif: Your pout’s way better than mine

Entertainment

Salman announces release date of ‘Tiger 3,’ film franchise completes 10…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.