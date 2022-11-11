Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary become parents again

Television actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have become parents again. The couple has been blessed with another baby girl. They took to their social media to share the news with their friends and fans.

Expressing his joy Gurmeet wrote, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

In no time, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the couple in the comment section. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood wrote, “Congratulations,” and “yahooooooooo congratulations, baby girl cahiye mujhe bhiiiiiiii,” wished Bharti Singh. The fans of the actors have also flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

On August 16, 2022, Debina announced on her Gram that she and her husband are expecting their second child. In the post, she flaunted the sonogram while hugging Gurmeet, who can be seen holding baby Lianna in one arm.