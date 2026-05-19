Dead body, lies and chaos: Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Maa Behen’ gets netflix release date

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Mumbai: Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri are coming together for a chaotic new crime-comedy titled Maa Behen, and the film is officially set to release on Netflix on June 4.

The release date was announced on Madhuri Dixit’s 59th birthday, creating excitement among fans online. The film is directed by Suresh Triveni, known for films like Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa.

According to the makers, the story follows a mother named Rekha whose life turns upside down after a dead body suddenly appears in her kitchen. Things become even more chaotic as she and her two daughters try to hide the situation while dealing with suspicious neighbours and unexpected twists.

Apart from Madhuri and Tripti, the film also stars Ravi Kishan, Dharna Durgaa, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, and Shardul Bhardwaj in important roles.

The teaser and first-look posters have already started trending online, with many fans excited to see Madhuri in a comic crime drama setup. Social media users also reacted positively to the unusual title and quirky storyline, calling it “crazy,” “fun,” and “completely unexpected.”

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Produced by Abundantia Entertainment in collaboration with Opening Image Films, Maa Behen is expected to mix humour, suspense, family drama, and chaos in a fast-paced storyline.

Watch the trailer here:

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