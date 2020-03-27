Ramayana picture
Image Credit: MX player

DD National to retelcast ‘Ramayana’ from Saturday

By IANS
0

New Delhi: Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday announced that Doordarshan will retelecast iconic show ‘Ramayana’ from Saturday on public demand.

“Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of ‘Ramayana’ from tomorrow in DD National. One episode in morning 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., another in the evening 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.,” Javdekar tweeted.

‘Ramayana’ is an Indian historical-drama epic television series, which aired during 1987-1988, created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar.

The show was a television adaptation of the ancient Indian Hindu epic of the same name, and is primarily based on Valmiki’s Ramayan and Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas.

DD National also said that on public demand, amid the 21-day lockdown, it will broadcast Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan from Saturday.

