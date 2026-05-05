Day 19 Box Office Collection of  Bhooth Bangla

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Mumbai: Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla continues to lose momentum at the box office as it enters its third week, raising doubts over whether it can cross the Rs 150 crore net mark in India.

The film has witnessed a sharp drop in earnings on Day 18, collecting around Rs 1.75 crore despite running in over 4,000 shows. The decline of nearly 68 percent reflects weakening audience interest. While the worldwide gross has reached approximately Rs 227.97 crore, the India net collection stands at Rs 144.25 crore so far.

In the domestic market, the total of the gross collection has touched Rs 171.32 crore, while overseas earnings have contributed around Rs 56.65 crore. However, the overseas market also saw a significant dip, indicating a broader slowdown.

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On Day 19, early estimates suggest a very slow start, with the film earning only about Rs 0.04 crore by morning shows across around 363 screenings. The total India net collection has now marginally increased to Rs 144.29 crore.

Though the occupancy levels remain low, with an overall footfall of around 17 percent on Day 18. Night shows performed relatively better compared to morning and afternoon screenings, showing that the film is now largely dependent on evening audiences.

Despite limited competition from new releases, the film is struggling to regain pace. A strong push in the coming days will be crucial if Bhooth Bangla aims to cross the Rs150 crore mark in India.