David Dhawan praises son Varun Dhawan, says “Everybody should have a son like him” at trailer launch

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Mumbai : Veteran filmmaker David Dhawan turned emotional while speaking about his son, actor Varun Dhawan, during the trailer launch event of their upcoming film ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’.

The director said he was proud to be known as Varun’s father and praised the actor for standing by him during difficult times.

Addressing the media at the event on Saturday, David Dhawan said, “He has been a great son first, I would say. He has always looked after me, my health, anything, you know. He is always there, standing by.”

Recalling Varun’s support during his hospital stay, the filmmaker added, “And in the hospital also, he used to sleep there with me. When I was in the hospital. So, you know, what more do you want here?”

Speaking further about Varun as both an actor and a son, David Dhawan said, “Actor toh he is improving, he has become what you want, he can give you that. Wo theek hai . But as a father, if I tell you, I mean, everybody should have a son like that.”

The trailer of ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ was unveiled on Saturday, offering a glimpse into a colourful comedy-drama packed with romance, music, confusion and family humour in David Dhawan’s signature style.

The film marks the fourth collaboration between David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan. Also starring Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, the film positions itself as a family entertainer revolving around romantic misunderstandings and comic chaos.

The ensemble cast includes Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar and Ali Asgar in pivotal roles.

According to the trailer, Varun Dhawan’s character finds himself trapped in a chaotic love triangle involving a former lover and a new romantic interest. One of the major comic moments teased in the trailer involves an accidental pregnancy confession by the characters played by Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur.

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The film also features energetic music and dance sequences, including a remixed version of the 1990s track ‘Chunari Chunari’. Songs such as ‘WOW’, ‘Tera Ho Jaun’ and ‘Vyah Karwado Ji’ have already generated attention online.

Speaking about the project in a press note, David Dhawan said, “This is my 46th film, and entertaining my audience continues to give me the biggest joy. The film has all the ingredients of a classic family entertainer, humour, confusion, music, and heart.”

Producer Ramesh Taurani added, “With Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, we wanted to create a wholesome entertainer filled with laughter, music, romance, and family fun. We’re excited for audiences to experience the film’s energy and madness.”

Produced by Tips Films and co-produced by Maximilian Films, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026.

The film has also been in the spotlight amid an ongoing legal and ethical dispute raised by veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani over the alleged recreation and reuse of songs linked to his films without consent.

Bhagnani described the issue as an “ethical” matter rather than a financial dispute and said, “How can you shoot the same songs for another producer? There has to be ethics in the industry.”

He also stated, “David is my brother. I have had lunch and dinner with him. I gave my life for him. Financially, it is fine, but emotionally, the whole family is broken.”

Bhagnani maintained that he has no objection to the film’s release itself and remains open to dialogue. “Remove my visuals, do a deal with me, or take permission, that’s all I am asking,” he said.

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(ANI)