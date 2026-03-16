David Dhawan backs Govinda amid criticism over late arrivals on Film sets

Advertisement

Mumbai: Veteran filmmaker David Dhawan has come out in support of actor Govinda following long-standing complaints from some industry members about the actor allegedly arriving late on film sets.

During a recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Dhawan praised Govinda’s talent and professionalism, stating that despite the criticism, the actor consistently completed his work efficiently once he arrived on set.

Dhawan highlighted Govinda’s exceptional acting ability, recalling an incident during the filming of Partner where the actor performed a lengthy four-page scene in a single take. According to the director, Govinda quickly reviewed the scene while the crew prepared the shot and then executed the entire sequence, including complex movements and acrobatic elements, without needing multiple retakes. Dhawan described the performance as remarkable and said it demonstrated the actor’s natural talent and confidence.

The director and Govinda share a long history of successful collaborations. Dhawan made his directorial debut with Taaqatwar, which featured Govinda alongside Sanjay Dutt, Neelam Kothari and Anita Raj. Over the years, the filmmaker-actor duo delivered several popular films such as Shola Aur Shabnam, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Biwi No. 1. Their partnership produced numerous box-office hits and became one of the most successful collaborations in Hindi cinema during the 1990s.

Advertisement

However, the two have not worked together since the release of Do Knot Disturb.

Govinda has largely stayed away from the big screen in recent years, with his last film appearance being Rangeela Raja.

Meanwhile, Dhawan is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, with Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy and Rohit Saraf playing key parts.

The film was initially scheduled to release on June 5, 2026, but the makers postponed it by a week to avoid a box-office clash with Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. The new release date has been set for June 12, 2026.