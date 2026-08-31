Darshan Raval shares update about his upcoming five-city tour

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Mumbai: Singer Darshan Raval is quite excited about his upcoming ‘The Lover Letters India Tour’.

The tour is set to embark on a five-city journey across India, taking the show to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi this November and December.

Speaking about it, Darshan in a press note said, “Every tour feels like a reunion with the people who have built this journey with me. This run is particularly close to my heart because it follows a long period away from the stage. We are building a show focused on making every section of the arena feel like the front row and it is the exact homecoming my fans deserve after three long years.”

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Mohit Bijlani, Founder, Team Innovation stated, “What sets Darshan apart is the profound, almost subcultural loyalty of his fan community. They don’t just listen; they live his music. That is why this tour rejects the typical, cookie-cutter concert blueprint. We are leaning heavily into specialized, on-ground community integrations and immersive layouts. We want every single person in that room to feel a direct, intimate connection to the stage. It is a massive arena tour wrapped in the soul of a close-knit community gathering.”

Darshan Raval gained popularity as a contestant on the first season of India’s Raw Star in 2014. Although the singer was the runner-up, the show launched his career as a Bollywood playback singer. He has crooned some of the popular bollywood hits including ‘Chogada’ from ‘Loveyatri’, ‘Kabhi Tumhe’ from ‘Shershaah’, and ‘Dhindora Baje Re’ from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

(ANI)

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