Dance Plus 6: Raghav Juyal promised to give Rs 8 lakh to contestant to help repay loan

Dancer-choreographer and Tv host Raghav Juyal has made to headlines for all right reasons. Netizens have been praising the kind soul for his huge gesture that he showed to a contestant on the sets of Dance plus 6 by promissing a help of 8 lakh rupees.

Dance plus is back with its season 6, auditions for the show has once again brought to light many polished dancers and their amazing and unique dance styles. In the midst of it, a contestant identified as Avon Nagpure from Raipur of Chattisgarh, gave a wonderful performance. Alike every other contestants he too carried a touching story of his struggle.

Avon revealed that his father passed away recently due to Corona virus, which left him with the pressure of repaying the Rs 10 lakh loan that his father took from the bank, which is one of his major reason for showing up in the show. Listening to his story Raghav could not control his emotions and after shedding a few tears he asked him, “aapka kitna hai karja?” To which the performer replied, “Sir 10 lakh rupaye papa loan liye the, toh shayad 8 bacha hai mere hisaab se.”

Raghav’s immediate response was to help the kid and he promised to give him eight lakh rupees to repay his loan. He added, “Kyunki aap bohut acha dance v karte ho yaar” (because you also dance really well).

Bollywood’s ace photographer Viral Bhayani also shared a post praising the host for is good deed. In the post he also revealed how once Raghav told to paps ‘Never click me’

Raghav Juyal has always come forward to help those in need, during the time of pandemic he also came forward to help the people of Uttarakhand.