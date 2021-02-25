Rapper Badshah’s recently released song ‘Top Tucker’ is now trending in India and many people are posting videos of them dancing to the beats of the song. But a video of an elderly woman dancing with her grandson on the Top Tucker song has caught the eye of the people on social media and has gone viral.

Even Badshah is impressed with the dadi as he shared the video of the dancing dadi and her grandson on his official Instagram account.

“Dadi you’re my top tucker,” wrote Badshah while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

The video was made by Tamil Nadu’s Akshay Partha Sarathy and his grandmother. Akshay posted the video on his Instagram account over the weekend.

In the video, Akshay and his dadi were dancing energetically to the song and both of them were really good.

People loved and enjoyed the clip and many also reacted with heart emoticons in the comments section.

Not only Badshah, actress Mrunal Thakur liked the grandma-grandson pair and commented on the post with a Heart emoticon.

Prior to this, Akshay also shared many such dancing videos with his grandmother where the pair was seen dancing to different songs.