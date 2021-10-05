Daddy was so busy that appointment was needed just to meet him: Aryan Khan

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri’s son Aryan Khan was brought to question by the NCB officials after the rave party happened in a luxury cruise ship was busted. During the interrogation, the star kid revealed, father SRK was so busy that he needed an appointment just to meet him.

Aryan along with 10 others have been arrested so far. Although there were no drugs found from Aryan’s bag or any trace of contraband was found during his medical examination, the 23-year-old is still facing non-bailable custody for further investigation. His WhatsApp chats were also checked, revealing several code words that were used to order drugs.

The NCB officials said that during the time of questioning, Aryan broke down into tears and confessed to consuming drugs for the last four years. He further went into saying that, his father (SRK) is so busy that he often needed an appointment to just meet him. According to the sources, the star kid has been very polite and full cooperative during the interrogation.

Therefore, it is ironic, how a few days ago SRK had to take the NCB’s permission for a brief meet with his son in the department’s lock-up.

Gauri Khan, worried about her son’s food intake, was spotted rushing to the NCB office on Tuesday morning with a few packets of McDonald’s burgers, hoping that Aryan would enjoy them. However, the Narcotics department officials politely denied her pleas, considering the refusal of permitting the luxury of home-cooked food in the lockup to other accused as well.