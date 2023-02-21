Dadasaheb Phalke awards: RRR, The Kashmir Files win big at International fest

Directors SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files won top honours at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023. The award ceremony was held on Monday, February 20. Alia Bhatt received awards for her role in “Gangubai Kathiawadi.” Ranbir Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Rishab Shetty, and others were also honoured.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, was bestowed with the Film of the Year award. Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files was awarded as the best film at the film festival award ceremony.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took the news to Twitter and shared pictures and an announcement video from the awards ceremony. He wrote, “#TheKashmirFiles wins the ‘Best Film’ award at #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2023. “This award is dedicated to all the victims of terrorism and to all the people of India for your blessings.”

ANNOUNCEMENT:#TheKashmirFiles wins the ‘Best Film’ award at #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2023.

“This award is dedicated to all the victims of terrorism and to all the people of India for your blessings.” pic.twitter.com/MdwikOiL44 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 21, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dadasaheb Phalke -DPIFF Awards (@dpiff_official)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt won the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023, which were presented on Monday at a five-star Mumbai hotel. For her role as Gangubai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” Alia won the award for best actress, and Ranbir won the award for best actor for “Brahmastra.” Rishabh Shetty, an actor of Kantara fame, won the award for “Best Promising Actor.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dadasaheb Phalke -DPIFF Awards (@dpiff_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dadasaheb Phalke -DPIFF Awards (@dpiff_official)

Varun Dhawan won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actor for “Bhediya.” For “The Kashmir Files,” Anupam Kher won the award for Most Versatile Actor. For her contribution to the film industry, Rekha received an award.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dadasaheb Phalke -DPIFF Awards (@dpiff_official)

According to their official website, the festival aims to recognise and support emerging projects by presenting them to mainstream audiences. This is done in an effort to highlight the excellence of the Indian film industry.