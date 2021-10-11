Cruise ship drug case: Aryan Khan’s bail plea to be heard today

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan along with seven others were arrested by NCB on October 2 regarding the cruise ship drug bust case. Following the arrest, his bail plea was rejected on Friday by a Magistrate’s court in Mumbai, after which the star kid and other accused were sent to Arthur road jail’s quarantine cell. However, SRK’s lawyer then approached the Special NDPS Court (Sessions level) for bail. The hearing is is scheduled for today.

On Saturday, The superstar’s driver Rajesh Mishra was also summoned by the NCB, where his statement was recorded, in connection to the case. According to the sources, he has accepted to have dropped Aryan to the location from where he was later nabbed by the officials.

An NCB team raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise on October 2, and claimed to have recovered drugs. So far, a total of 20 persons have been arrested in the case including Aryan Khan. The 20th arrest was made yesterday, who is identified as a Nigerian national and goes by the name Okaro Ouzama.

Meanwhile many Bollywood celebrities have shown their support either through social media or by visiting the celeb. Salman Khan, Karan Johar etc were also spotted near Mannat. Fans of King Khan and late Sushant Singh Rajput have reportedly left banners showcasing their love and support for star infront of his bungalow, during the difficult times, For those unversed, Sushant was a huge fan of SRK.