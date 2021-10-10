Cruise ship drug case: Aryan Khan’s bail plea to be heard on Monday on Special NDPS Court

By Rachna Prasad
shahrukh khan son bail plea on monday
Image credit- Twitter

Mumbai’s Esplanade court, on Friday, rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan and two others, in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a cruise party off the Mumbai coast. The star kid, along with five others were then sent to the Arthur Road prison’s quarantine cell. However, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan, has approached the Special NDPS Court (Sessions level) for bail. The hearing for it will be heard on Monday.

On Saturday, SRK’s driver Rajesh Mishra was summoned by the NCB on Saturday, and his statement was recorded, in connection to the case.

An NCB team raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise on October 2, and claimed to have recovered drugs. So far, a total of 18 persons have been arrested in the case including Aryan Khan.

Yesterday, filmmaker Imtiaz Khatri’s statement was also recorded by the NCB, in relation to this case. His name came up during the interrogation of one of the accused, Achit Kumar. Following the tip, Imtiaz’s bandra residence was raided by the narcotics department.

As per the reports, a drug peddler has also been arrested from Santacruz, who was trying to sell contraband to one of the arrested accused. The peddler’s link was found during the interrogation of the accused, said an NCB official.

Also Read: Cruise ship drug case: NCB records statement of Shah Rukh Khan’s driver

You might also like
Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani makes relationship official on actress’…

Entertainment

Entertainment

Super Dancer 4: Assam’s Florina takes home the trophy

Entertainment

Who is Pooja Dadlani, how is she related to Aryan drug case?

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy ivermectin for covid buy ivermectin for humans buy cialis cialis online