Cruise ship drug case: Aryan Khan’s bail plea to be heard on Monday on Special NDPS Court

Mumbai’s Esplanade court, on Friday, rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan and two others, in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a cruise party off the Mumbai coast. The star kid, along with five others were then sent to the Arthur Road prison’s quarantine cell. However, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan, has approached the Special NDPS Court (Sessions level) for bail. The hearing for it will be heard on Monday.

On Saturday, SRK’s driver Rajesh Mishra was summoned by the NCB on Saturday, and his statement was recorded, in connection to the case.

An NCB team raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise on October 2, and claimed to have recovered drugs. So far, a total of 18 persons have been arrested in the case including Aryan Khan.

Yesterday, filmmaker Imtiaz Khatri’s statement was also recorded by the NCB, in relation to this case. His name came up during the interrogation of one of the accused, Achit Kumar. Following the tip, Imtiaz’s bandra residence was raided by the narcotics department.

As per the reports, a drug peddler has also been arrested from Santacruz, who was trying to sell contraband to one of the arrested accused. The peddler’s link was found during the interrogation of the accused, said an NCB official.