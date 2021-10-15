Cruise ship drug case: Aryan Khan speaks to parents via video call from jail

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan who was arrested in connection with the cruise ship drug case spoke to his parents Shah Rukh and Gauri via video call from inside Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail on Friday.

As per the jail’s rule, amid the pandemic, prisoners are not allowed to visit the inmates. They can only speak to them over the phone. Only a minimum of 10 minutes of the phone call is allowed for inmates to talk to their family members.

On Thursday, Mumbai’s special NDPS court reserved its order on Aryan and other accused’s bail applications till October 20.

Thus, the star kid along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha will remain in judicial custody at the Arthur Road Central Jail and the Byculla Women’s Jail for the next five days on account of public holidays over the next few days.

After hearing heated arguments by the prosecution for Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the defense lawyers, Special Judge V.V. Patil kept his verdict on the bail pleas of Khan, Merchant, and Dhamecha, who are among 20 nabbed so far in the sensational rave party raid of October 2, in abeyance for the next five days.\