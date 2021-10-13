Cruise drug bust case: Aryan Khan’s bail plea to be heard today, Salman Khan’s lawyer to represent SRK’s son

Bail plea of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and seven others will be heard by a special court today in connection with the cruise ship drug bust case. Earlier, the hearing date was scheduled for Monday but the special court decided to hear the matter after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) ​files a reply by this morning.

As per the sources, the NCB is likely to oppose the bail application of Aryan Khan. Advocate Amit Desai, who had got Salman Khan acquitted in hit-and-run case will represent the 23-year-old for today’s session.

On October 8, Aryan was denied bail by a Mumbai Court after he was arrested in connection with the case. Following which, SRK’s son and five other accused were sent to Arthur road jail’s quarantine cell. Two female accused were sent to Byculla women’s jail.

An NCB team raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise on October 2 and claimed to have recovered drugs. So far, a total of 20 persons have been arrested in the case including Aryan Khan. The 20th arrest was made yesterday, who is identified as a Nigerian national and goes by the name Okaro Ouzama.

The NCB claimed to have recovered banned drugs from some people aboard the cruise ship, hinting at an “international drug trafficking” network which needs to be interrogated. However, today NCB is likely to oppose the bail application of Aryan Khan considering the agency has come across some new revelations during the investigation.

As per the reports, a drug peddler has also been arrested from Santacruz, who was trying to sell contraband to one of the arrested accused. The peddler’s link was found during the interrogation of the accused, said an NCB official.