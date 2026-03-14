Cricket Stars and Filmmakers Grace Wedding of Eka Lakhani and Ravi Bhagchandka

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Mumbai: Popular stylist Eka Lakhani and producer Ravi Bhagchandka on Saturday evening tied the knot in Mumbai in the presence of close friends and family members.

Their wedding ceremony also saw the presence of several renowned dignitaries from the fields of sports and entertainment. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar arrived at the function with his wife Anjali, daughter Sara, son Arjun, and daughter-in-law Saaniya.

Former cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan also attended the ceremony.

From the film world, filmmaker Karan Johar, Angad Bedi, Pooja Dadlani and couple Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth were seen arriving at the venue.

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Eka and Ravi announced their engagement in 2024.

The stylist, who has worked on films like Dunki, Leo, Thug Life and the two Ponniyin Selvan films, shared several pictures with Ravi and wrote “Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.”

Ravi is best known for producing the biographical documentary Sachin: A Billion Dreams (2017), based on the life of cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar.

(ANI)