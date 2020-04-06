New Delhi: In the light of COVID-19 outbreak causing a global health crisis, many have stepped up to creatively spread awareness on social distancing.

In India nothing sells more than cinema, which is why, Hitchki, a popular Bollywood themed Restobar has come up with a social distancing campaign using actors images and dialogues from famous movies and popular celebrities like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Dialogues from movies like ‘Baazigar’ and ‘Om Shanti Om’ have been tweaked to go with the mood of the initiative. For instance ï¿½Kabhi kabhi jeetne ke liye, ghar par baithna padta hai .. Aur ghar par baitkar jeetne wale ko Baazigar Kehte hai, ï¿½Ek baar joh Maine Self-Quarantine kar diya, toh main khud ke Boss ki bhi nahi sunta’, ï¿½Ek chutki Sanitizer ki Keemat tum kya jaano Ramesh Babu’ and other catchy phrases like ï¿½Mogambo khush hoga jab tum Social Distancing karoge’

Arjun Raj Kher, Brand head of Hitchki says “Social distancing is very crucial in this vulnerable time. Bollywood has always had a huge influence on the people of our country and it’s also the essence and the core of Hitchki. To preserve the status quo, we have taken an initiative and started a social campaign on spreading awareness of social distancing. We have incorporated the famous dialogues of Bollywood to raise awareness that people should limit contact with others due to the outbreak of COVID-19. As these popular dialogues and songs are very close to everybody’s heart, we hope it helps in generating a positive outcome.”