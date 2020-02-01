Watch : Controversial Odia actress Rani Panda will be in next season of Bigg Boss! Dhanabila Khasa Khasa, Rani Panda Tame Faankaa Achha Jadi, Jaldi Patiba Asa - the item girl sang this line during an entertaining interview

Bhubaneswar: Controversial Odia actress, item girl and Jatra actress Rani Panda recently revealed in an interview to Kalinga TV that she is all set to joining the band of contestants in the next season of Big Boss. If her statement is to be believed, it would add another big feather to her hat of success.

The anchor was all praise for Rani in lieu of her talent as an actress, item girl, singer and acting in Jatra. He further wanted to know whether the actress has any other talent that she is yet to showcase. Answering the question Rani revealed that she has showcased her multitalent in Odia entertainment world. However, she has yet to showcase another talent that she has reserved for Big Boss show.

In her entertaining style the actress said, “It is 500 percent final out of 100 percent that I am going to join the next season of Bigg Boss.”

The actress also revealed another secret of her life. She said that she was a bar singer in the year 2008 and she was singing in bars of Mumbai and in some other places out of Odisha.

Rani also sang a couple of songs including ‘Dhanabila khasa khasa, Rani Panda tame fanka achha jadi, jaldi patiba asa’ and delivered a few dialogues during the exclusive and entertaining interview.