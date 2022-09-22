‘Code Name: Tiranga’- Parineet Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu’s film teaser out; Watch Ahead of the film's release, the makers of Code Name: Tiranga featuring Parineeti Chopra and Hardy Sadnhu have finally released the teaser.

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is back with a bang. Her upcoming film Code Name: Tiranga with Punjab’s heartthrob Harrdy Sandhu is all set to hit the theatres on October 14 this year. Earlier, the actress shared two posters of the film to surprise her fans with the announcement of her new flick.

The poster increased anticipation among the fans as Parineeti posses with a gun in her hand. In the next slide, Parnieeti is seen sharing a warm hug with Hardy. While sharing the post she wrote, “Nation. Love. Sacrifice. Code Name Tiranga… Excited to be collaborating with my favourite Punjabi boy Hardy Sandhu on this one.”

Ahead of the film’s release, the makers of the film have finally released the power-packed teaser of this espionage thriller. Parineeti too shared the clip on her Instagram page along with the caption, “Honoured to be a part of this mission for my country. Excited to be collaborating with two of my favs! #HardySandhu and #ribhu_dasgupta ! Let the ACTION BEGIN!

Watch Teaser Here:

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film is high on action and thrill, teases the teaser. Apart from the main leads, the teaser also gives us a glimpse of Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala.

Parineeti plays a RAW Agent in the film, who is on a fearless mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice.