CM Vijay’s Son Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut ‘Sigma’ set to release on this date

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Chennai: Chief Minister Vijay’s Son Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut ‘Sigma’ set to release worldwide on July 31, Lyca Productions announced today.

Jason Sanjay has done both written and directed the film, it reportedly features a lone wolf involving crime and treasure hunt.

The film was in works since three years and the shooting was completed in 45 days in a period of 4 months of time. The film is a mix of action, comedy and drama.

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Sigma film cast includes Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Pandit, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, and others.

Sigma film’s digital rights are been taken by the OTT platform Netflix, according to the reports.

More details about the film are awaited.