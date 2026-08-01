CM Vijay’s Jana Nayagan box office collection day 9

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Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C Joseph Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ film is performing great in the theatres after ending a long wait that kept fans on edge. It slows down as compared to previous day.

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has collected Rs 3.55 crore net in India across 4,165 shows on ninth day.

This collection takes the total net to Rs 183.45 crore and India gross to Rs 157.10 crore.

Coming to the overseas collection, the film has collected Rs 2.00 crore, taking the total to Rs 85.00 crore.

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Combining both national and overseas collection, the worldwide collection stands at Rs 268.45 crore.

As per reports, C Joseph Vijay’s film has recorded occupancy of 24.98 percent with all morning and afternoon stayed yellow, evening and night staying green.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain.

Also Read: CM Vijay’s Jana Nayagan box office collection day 7