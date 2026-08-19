CM C Joseph Vijay’s Jana Nayagan to stream on OTT platform from August 21

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Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay starrer ‘Jana Nayagan’ is set to stream on Tamil Zee5 on August 21. It will also be available in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Despite being a blockbuster at the box office, ‘Jana Nayagan’ holds a defining place in CM C Joseph Vijay’s cinematic journey, marking his first release after entering politics and his final theatrical appearance on the big screen.

Zee5 Tamil shared the announcement on its Instagram handle on Wednesday.

Directed by H Vinoth, ‘Jana Nayagan’ follows the protagonist Vetri Kondan, an upright former police officer who takes a stand against corruption and injustice. As he finds himself drawn into a larger battle against powerful forces, Vetri evolves into a people’s hero and a symbol of hope and leadership, as per the press note by Zee5.

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The film also features an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Nassar and Narain.

On the digital release of the film, Lloyd C Xavier, Business Head, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam, Zee 5 said, “Jananayagan is a film that carries immense emotional and cultural significance for audiences, especially the millions of fans who have followed Honourable Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s journey over the decades. As his final feature film, it represents a landmark moment for Tamil cinema and offers audiences an opportunity to celebrate the star, the performer, and the legacy he leaves behind. With its blend of action, emotion, family values, and social themes, the film serves as a fitting and spectacular farewell for fans across generations. We are beyond proud to bring this magnum opus to our platform and give millions of viewers the opportunity to revisit and cherish this historic cinematic milestone for years to come. We are delighted to bring this much-awaited title to audiences on ZEE5 Tamil in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, and believe its digital premiere will enable even more families and fans to experience this landmark film together.”

The music of the movie was composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film was released in theatres on July 23, 2026.

(Source: ANI)