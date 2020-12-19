Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Mumbai: Bollywood Choreographer Remo D’Souza has returned back home after a week’s stay in hospital following a heart attack.

He posted a video of himself standing with celebratory balloons in his living room and showing a thumbs up to the camera. “Thank you for all the love, prayers and blessings. I am back,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza)

Choreographer Remo suffered a heart attack on December 11 and was immediately admitted in the ICU of Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai where the doctors did an angiography. Doctors said in a statement that Remo was stable and was kept under observation.

In the mean time when Remo D’Souza was in hospital he was visited by his students like Dharmesh Yelande, Sushant Pujari, Raghav Juyal and Salman Yusuff Khan.