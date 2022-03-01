Chiranjeevi looks uber-cool in ‘Bhola Shankar’ new poster

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi’s first look poster from his much-hyped upcoming movie ‘Bhola Shankar’ is out now.

On the occasion of Mahashivaratri, the makers released the intriguing poster, featuring the ‘Indra’ actor in his usual swag.

“On this Divine Shivaratri Day, Let the MEGA CELEBRATION Prevail with the #VIBEofBHOLAA. Here’s MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets as #BholaaShankar,” the makers wrote, as they unveiled the poster.

The first look released by the makers is titled ‘Vibe Of Bholaa’, as it presents Chiranjeevi in a stylish avatar.

As the motion poster reveals his swag, he is seen rotating the keychain, which has a ‘Trishul’ (trident) at its end. Sitting on the bumper of the jeep, a colorful backdrop adds to the festivity for Chiranjeevi’s first look, which has now grabbed the attention of all.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who was paired up with Chiranjeevi for the movie ‘Sye Raa’, will be seen as the leading lady in this commercial entertainer as well.

On the other hand, ‘Mahanati’ actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi’s sister in this movie.

Helmed by Meher Ramesh, ‘Bhola Shankar’ is mounted on a grand scale by Ramabrahmam Sunkara.

Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments is producing the film, in association with Creative Commercials. Dudley cranks the camera, while the dialogues are penned by Thirupathi Mamidala.

Marthand K Venkatesh takes care of editing and A. S. Prakash is the production designer. Kishore Garikipati is the executive producer.

‘Bhola Shankar’ is currently in making, and will be released later this year.