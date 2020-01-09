Chhapaak: Swords drawn between Deepika fans and haters

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone’s decision to attend a protest meeting on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Tuesday has riled up some people, who have called for a boycott of her movie ‘Chhapaak’, while another section has supported Deepika’s presence in JNU and has extended their support by tweeting #IsupportDeepika.

#BoycottChapak was one of the top trends on Twitter used by those who are against Padukone’s decision to visit JNU, while #HumDekhengeChhapaak, #IStandWithDeepika and #IsupportDeepika trended among people praising the actress for her stand on the JNU campus violence on January 5.

A section of Tweeple showed their solidarity with her by tweeting, “This is the time to understand that @deepikapadukone is a brave woman who took stand and this is what celebrities must do.I appreciate this courageous woman. #supportchaapak.”

Another user wrote, “While Booked Chhapaak ticket. Never planned to watch Chhapaak. But since Deepika was trolled, watching this movie became my top-most priority…#Boycott_Chhapaak #ChhapaakReview.”

“Now that bhakts are trending boycott Chhapaak, I will definitely watch it. Hats off @deepikapadukone for showing solidarity with #JNU. #JNUTerrorAttack #ISupportDeepika #HumDekhengeChhapaak,” read one post.

However, many have dubbed Deepika’s action as a “publicity stunt” in order to promote her upcoming movie ‘Chhapaak’.

One user wrote, “Whatever has happened, has happened for good so yes, it’s good that @deepikapadukone has taken a stand on #JNUProtests and has decided to show her real colour by announcing her open support to #UrbanNaxal. It has really helped us to make our mind as well #Boycott_Chhapaak.”

Another user wrote, “Now I will not be watching Chhapaak! Because Deepika Padukone has thrown Acid on the face of Nationalism.”

One post read, “It’s not necessary that a good actor has to be a good person also.”

‘Chhapaak’ is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. The film, helmed by Meghna Gulzar, is set to hit the screens on Friday.

(IANS)