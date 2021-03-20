Mumbai: The Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer myterious thiller ‘Chehre’ trailer was out on Thrusday. The trailer video features Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav and Krystle D’Souza .

Rhea Chakraborty was missing until the poster and teaser but the actress fleeting glimpse was made in the trailer . The makers have also included her presence in the promotion too.

Before the teaser release, producer Anand Pandit choose to stay quite about the absence of Rhea in the teaser and poster. But after the trailer release he released the statement “There is never a question of not having Rhea in the film, she was and will be an integral part of the film. i don’t believe in getting swayed so easily.”

Director Rummy Jaffery has also said Rhea’s role has not been removed at all.

Mega Star Amitabh bachchan took his social media to share the trailer release ‘Everybody is a suspect until proven guilty .. Are you ready to #FaceTheGame?

Chehre is all set to make its theatrical release on April 9.