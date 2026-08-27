Check out teaser of ‘Don’t Be Shy’

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Mumbai: The trailer of Prime Video’s film ‘Don’t Be Shy’ was unveiled on Thursday.

Don’t Be Shy follows the story of Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old girl who thinks she has everything figured out until her perfectly planned life takes an unpredictable turn, and things begin to spiral out of her control.

Written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under the banner of Eternal Sunshine Productions, and co-produced by Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani from Chalkboard Entertainment. The film is headlined by four new faces: Aarushi Bajaj, Ansh Duggal, Bianca Arora, and Piyush Khati. Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia, and Anju Alva Naik also play pivotal roles in the film.

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In a joint statement, Alia and Shaheen said, “Don’t Be Shy has been extremely special to us from the very beginning, and we couldn’t be prouder to see it come to life. It captures something so honest about being young–the friendships that shape you, the first loves that change you, the heartbreaks that stay with you, and the process of gradually figuring out who you are. What excites us most is this brilliant young cast; their energy, vulnerability, and chemistry are magnetic, and they bring such life and honesty to these characters. We can’t wait for audiences in India and around the world to meet Shy and get swept into her wonderful, chaotic world.”

‘Don’t Be Shy’ will be out on Prime Video on September 25.

(Source: ANI)

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