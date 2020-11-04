kajal aggarwal karwa chauth

Check Out Some Photos Of Kajal Aggarwal’s First Karwa Chauth Celebration

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Newly-wed actress Kajal Aggarwal has shared pictures of her first Karwa Chauth celebrations on Instagram Story.

In a selfie she posted, Kajal is dressed in a red saree, which she has teamed with minimal make-up and a red mask.

“Happy 1st Karwa Chauth,” she wrote.

She also shared a picture of her mehndi.

Kajal’s husband, Gautam Kitchlu, shared a picture of the couple at a puja ceremony.

“Celebrating new beginnings. So grateful for the blessings of the past week, my incredible wife and our new home,” he captioned the Instagram post.

 

Kajal and Gautam got married on October 30 in Mumbai.

(With inputs from IANS)

