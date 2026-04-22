Check out Salman, Nayanthara’s visuals from muhurat shoot for Vamshi Paidipally’s film

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Mumbai: Salman Khan and Nayanthara’s action drama recently went on floors in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, the makers gave fans a sneak peek into Day 1 of the shoot.

Check out the video here.

A puja was also performed on the sets.

Recently, Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with director Vamshi Paidpally to announce his new project. He wrote, “Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April with Director Vamshi and Dil Raju.”

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Director Vamshi Paidpally also shared the update on his Instagram, calling it an “honour” to direct Salman Khan. “Honored to collaborate with Salman Khan Sir for my next film. This One is Powered by Heart and Driven by Conviction. April. We Begin,” he wrote.

More details regarding the film have not been disclosed yet.

Meanwhile, Salman is gearing up for the release of ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’, which also stars Chitrangada Singh.The film was earlier titled ‘Battle of Galwan’.

(ANI)