Chay-Sam planning a baby amidst divorce rumours?

Tollywood’s power couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya has been making to headlines due to their separation rumours for some weeks now. Although there has been no clarification on the matter by the couple, fans are quite upset about it. According to the sources, the couple is expecting a child and this rumour is highly disturbing them.

For the last few weeks, the Chay-Sam relationship status have been the talk of the town as they have been the subject of divorce rumours. The report started taking place after the Family Man 2 actress dropped the Akkineni surname from her name from all her social media profiles and went back to ‘Ruth Prabhu’. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for some clarification on the couple’s relationship status.

However, even after being asked about the speculations, none of them have provided a straight comment yet. As per the current reports, Prabhu and Chaitanya are concerned about the divorce rumours, especially now that they are said to be expecting a child.

Samantha is reportedly in Andhra Pradesh, and has taken a vacation from work, and even denied the news of her leaving Hyderabad. Her pregnancy speculations have appeared several times and in an interview with Film Companion she also stated that she will not act in films for a few years following her pregnancy. The actress further stated that she did not have a happy upbringing, therefore, wishes to provide her child with all she lacked.

On work front, Samantha will next be seen in filmmaker Gunasekhar’s ‘Shaakuntalam’. Apart from that she will also appear in filmmaker Vignesh Shivan’s ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal’ along with actress Nayanthara and actor Vijay Sethupathi.

Naga Chaitanya on the other hand, recently had his movie ‘Love Story’ released, which is shattering numerous box-office records. The film, also stars actress Sai Pallavi and is directed by filmmaker Sekhar Kammula.