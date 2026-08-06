Chandigarh court summons Salman, Alvira in cheating case

Advertisement

Mumbai: A district court in Chandigarh has summoned Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and directors of Style and Content Jewellery Pvt Ltd to appear in connection with a cheating case related to an outlet of his Being Human Jewellery chain.

The court has asked the accused to appear in person or through their counsel on October 5.

The case is related to a complaint filed by Chandigarh businessman Arun Gupta, who alleged that after investing approximately Rs 3 crore for opening an outlet for Being Human jewellers.

Advertisement

He was assured the support of running a business but suffered major losses in business as the same help was not granted to him.

In its past claims the business always insisted that Salman Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri were not parties directly concerned with the franchising contract, nor did they have a business operational concern in the jewelllery venture that was handled by the licensee.

All summonses have been sent in accordance with the legal procedure, and no accusation made against them has ever been proven in the court of law as per the company’s claims.