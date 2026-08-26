Chandigarh Court Issues Notice To Salman Khan

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Mumbai: A Chandigarh court has issued pre-cognisance notices to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Being Human Foundation and directors of Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt Ltd in connection with a criminal complaint alleging cheating of nearly ₹3 crore.

Judicial Magistrate Dr. Ambika Sharma issued the notices under the proviso to Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) at the pre-cognisance stage and directed all the accused to appear before the court on October 5, 2026.

The complaint was filed by Manimajra-based businessman Arun Gupta through his advocate Rajwinder Singh Rajput. The complaint invokes Sections 405, 409, 415, 417, 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

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