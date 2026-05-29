‘Chand Mera Dill’ fails to hit ₹20 crore in first week, box office run slows down

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Mumbai: The first week has ended for Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s romantic movie Chand Mera Dil. Despite initial hype on social media, the movie was unable to reach the 20 crore mark within its first week on domestic borders.

As of the end of day 7, initial estimates claim the movie grossed 2 crore of that particular day, leaving it with a total gross of 19 crore.

There was a slight improvement on its opening weekend however the week days saw the number start to drop, hindering any sort of progress at the ticket counter.

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The Vivek Soni directorial is about a modern day love story with all its ups and downs. While there have been appreciations for the performance of Lakshya, critics and audience have divided opinion regarding Ananya’s role and the romantic film’s emotionally inclined narrative.

Clips and songs from ‘Chand Mera Dil’ had gained popularity on social media soon after its release.

Despite its moderate success on the domestic front, the film has reportedly crossed 25 crore on its worldwide borders. The entry of more films may present increased competition to Chand Mera Dil.