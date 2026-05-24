‘Chand Mera Dil’ sees growth on day 2, worldwide collection nears Rs 9 crore

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Mumbai: The romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, showed improvement at the box office on its second day after opening to a moderate response on Friday. The film witnessed a healthy rise in collections on Saturday, giving the makers hope for a stronger weekend performance.

According to reports, the film earned around Rs 3.5 crore to Rs 3.8 crore nett in India on Day 2, marking a noticeable jump from its opening day figures. With this growth, the movie’s total domestic collection has crossed Rs 6 crore within two days of release.

The worldwide gross collection of the film is now nearing Rs 9 crore.

The romantic entertainer appears to be attracting younger audiences over the weekend despite facing mixed reviews from critics.

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Backed by Dharma Productions, Chand Mera Dil relies heavily on its music, emotional storyline and the fresh pairing of Ananya and Lakshya. The film had generated decent attention among youth audiences before release, although advance bookings remained average.

Trade experts believe Sunday’s performance will be crucial in deciding the film’s first weekend total. A strong Sunday collection could help the movie gain momentum in the coming weekdays.

However, sustaining audience interest beyond the opening weekend may remain a challenge due to competition from other releases and varying word-of-mouth reactions

Even so, the second-day rise has given the film a positive push after a slow start at the ticket windows.