‘Chand Mera Dil’ release date out: Ananya Panday, Lakshya romantic drama to hit theatres on May 22

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Mumbai: The makers of Lakshya and Ananya Panday starrer romantic drama ‘Chand Mera Dil’ finally announced the release date of the film.

Vivek Soni directorial, which is made under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, is all set to hit the theatres on May 22, 2026.

Lakshya, following his success in ‘Kil’l and ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, returns to the big screen in a lead role opposite Ananya Panday, who recieved praise for her role in ‘Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh’.

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In 2024, Karan Johar shared the posters of the film. “We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other!!! Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai…Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday & Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni. Coming to cinemas in 2025,” his post read. In the posters, Ananya and Lakshya could be seen striking romantic poses. Ananya and Lakshya also shared the update on their official Instagram handles.

Meanwhile, Ananya recently turned muse for celebrity designer Rahul Mishra, taking over the grand stage on the second day of Lakme Fashion Week 2026. The ‘Call Me Bae’ star opened the show in a striking all-white ensemble that perfectly captured Mishra’s garden-themed ramp. She wore a glossy oversized blazer paired with a pleated ivory skirt, layering it over a crisp white shirt adorned with delicate, thematic dragonfly embellishments. Ananya did not forget to flaunt her brand-new hairstyle, with her bangs truly making a statement.

(Source: ANI)