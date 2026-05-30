‘Chand Mera Dil’ box office Day 8: Romantic drama continues steady run, crosses 27 crore worldwide

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Mumbai: Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer ‘Chand Mera Dil’ has stabilized at the box office as the movie is all set to mark 8 days in the theatres. After a good opening week, the romantic drama has continue to find its way with the audience and has managed to cross 27 crore worldwide.

Reportedly, the movie minted around 1.3 crore on the second Friday and it has crossed the 20 crore mark worldwide taking its India net collection above 20 crore. The worldwide gross collected by the movie is beyond 27 crore.

The romantic drama had been released with modest expectations but due to word of mouth and the new jodi of Ananya Panday and Lakshya, the movie is performing quite well. The film might not have done good at the box office on the first day, but through the week, it has sustained the collection and has not faced a significant dip.

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It seems the audience is enjoying the emotional connection and the young love stories of Chand Mera Dil and they have received a decent response for the film. The makers were quite sure that the movie would appeal to the young audience.

The second weekend of Chand Mera Dil would be the determining one to figure out how much the film collects. The movie is close to collecting 30 crore worldwide and if it does the same through the second weekend, the makers would be thrilled.