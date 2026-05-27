‘Chand Mera Dil’ box office day 5, film crosses rs 20 crore worldwide

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Mumbai: Lakshya and Ananya Panday’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil is steadily gaining ground in cinemas. As on day 5, the film has crossed Rs 20 crore globally at the ticket windows. Despite a slump in weekday collections, the steady business is expected to help it at the ticket windows.

According to early estimates, the film had earned approximately Rs 2 crore in India on Tuesday and the total India net collection stands at almost Rs 15 crore.

Overseas figures added up and, the film crossed a global net collection of Rs 20 crore.

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The film did a decent business over the weekend and gained much of its collections via positive word-of-mouth from the youth. The pace did falter after the weekend, however the romantic drama has maintained its steady run in theatres and is pulling in decent numbers.

Directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil is another cinematic venture of Lakshya post Kill and Ananya Panday’s screen performance has also gained some praise from netizens. The onscreen pairing and music is a hit among fans on social media.

The film has had an immediate release with two other films and, trade analysts feel that, this week is going to be crucial.