Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 11: Film closer to 25 crore mark

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Mumbai: Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer ‘Chand Mera Dil’ is currently continuing its cinematic run with a steady collection at the box office during its second week of release. The romantic drama collected approximately 90 Lakhs on its second Monday.

The film had performed well during its second weekend and boosted its total collection. With the latest collection from Monday, the film is inching closer to crossing the 25 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Though the collections have naturally dipped after the weekend rush, the film is holding on much better than the expectations. The freshness in the pairing of Ananya Panday and Lakshya along with a romantic love story has resonated with a part of the movie-going audience.

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Despite the fact that romantic dramas at the current time don’t run in theatres for too long, ‘Chand Mera Dil’ has held its position quite steadily and quietly and seems to be gaining momentum.

The collections in the coming days will be crucial to see how far this film goes during its theatrical run.