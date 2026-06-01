Chand Mera Dil box office day 10: Ananya Panday-Lakshya film surpasses ₹32 crore globally

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Mumbai: Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s romantic film ‘Chand Mera Dil’ maintains its box office momentum as the movie passes 32 crore at the worldwide box office upon the conclusion of its second Sunday.

The movie witnessed a strong day 10 in collections, crossing approximately 1.8 crore on its second Sunday.

Although the movie may not shatter any box office records, a consistent collection shows audiences flocking in to catch up on this romantic entertainer.

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Chand Mera Dil performed decently in its first week and has maintained its flow into its second weekend. The performances of Ananya Panday and Lakshya together have come under the spotlight of many audience members, with many appreciating the young love story and emotionally resonating content.

It will be interesting for film critics and trade analysts to watch Chand Mera Dil’s collection in the coming days, considering the importance of weekday performances.

Chand Mera Dil, so far, stands as another proud accomplishment to its kitty as consistency has turned out to be a key aspect in the films box office run.