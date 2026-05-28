‘Chand Mera Dil’ box office collection day 6: Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer inches towards Rs 25 crore worldwide

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Mumbai: Romantic drama starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya in the leads, ‘Chand Mera Dil’ is steadily building momentum at the box office. As the film enters its first week in the theaters, it looks like it is heading to close the week at approximately Rs 25 crore globally, even with mixed weekday occupation and stiff competition.

According to reports, ‘Chand Mera Dil’ is poised to conclude its six-day theatrical run by crossing Rs 25 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

The film opened well over the weekend with good numbers due to the youth demographic appreciating the lead actors and their chemistry.

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Although the collection saw a typical decline after Monday with the weekdays, footfall persisted mainly in metro areas and multiplexes. The songs and emotional narrative were well received and it has been a topic of conversation on social media.

The youthful love story with elements of emotional turns and twists appears to have worked more with the metropolitan youth and is connecting with them better.

While ‘Chand Mera Dil’ might not be breaking box office records but it is certainly moving ahead at a steady pace globally.