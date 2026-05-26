‘Chand Mera Dil’ box office collection day 4: Lakshya-Ananya film crosses rs 18 crore worldwide

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Mumbai: Chand Mera Dil has managed to stay steady at the box office. The film added another decent number on Day 4 and has now crossed Rs 18 crore in worldwide gross collection.

As per sources, the film earned around Rs 2.3 crore on Monday. With this, its India net collection is nearing the Rs 13 crore mark. Overseas business and weekend earnings together pushed the worldwide total beyond Rs 18 crore.

The drop from Sunday was expected but the film still managed to pull audiences in multiplexes, especially in metro cities. Evening shows reportedly performed better than morning occupancy, which is usually seen as a positive sign for weekday collections.

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A lot of the buzz online is around the fresh pairing of Lakshya and Ananya. Songs and romantic scenes from the movie have been circulating across social media since the weekend, helping the movie stay visible even after the initial release rush slowed down.

Now all eyes are on the weekday trend. If the collections remain stable till Thursday, Chand Mera Dil could end its first week on a solid note before the next set of releases hits cinemas.