‘Chand Mera Dil’ box office collection day 3: Lakshya-Ananya film sees growth over weekend

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Mumbai: Lakshya and Ananya Panday’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil continued its steady run at the box office on Sunday. After showing growth on Day 2, the film recorded another jump in collections on its third day in theatres.

According to reports, the movie earned around ₹4.35 crore on Day 3, taking its opening weekend total to nearly ₹11 crore net in India.

The film had opened with around ₹3 crore on Friday before collecting close to ₹3.75 crore on Saturday.

With this, Chand Mera Dil has managed to earn in three days what Lakshya’s earlier film Kill reportedly collected during its first week at the domestic box office. The comparison has drawn attention online, especially among fans following Lakshya’s theatrical journey after Kill received appreciation from action lovers last year.

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The film witnessed better occupancy in evening and night shows on Sunday, particularly in multiplex circuits. Youth audiences and couples are said to be responding positively to the film’s music and emotional storyline.

Directed as a romantic entertainer, Chand Mera Dil marks Lakshya and Ananya Panday’s fresh on-screen pairing. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, its weekend growth has given makers hope for a stable run in the coming days.

The movie will now face its first big test on Monday as weekday collections are expected to decide its long-term box office performance.