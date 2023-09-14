‘Chak De! India’ Actor Rio Kapadia Passes Away at 66

Mumbai: Bollywood mourns the loss of veteran actor Rio Kapadia, renowned for his roles in acclaimed films like ‘Chak De! India,’ ‘Happy New Year,’ ‘Dil Chahta Hai,’ and more, as he passed away on Thursday, September 14. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves throughout the industry.

At the age of 66, Kapadia breathed his last at 12:30 pm on Thursday. He is survived by his wife Maria and daughter Farah.

A close friend of Kapadia issued an official statement, conveying, “Dear friends, with great regret I wish to inform you guys that our dear friend Rio Kapadia passed away at 12:30 pm today.”

Kapadia’s final rites are scheduled to take place in the presence of friends and family in Mumbai on September 15, Friday.

In a career spanning nearly three decades, Kapadia played memorable roles in some of Bollywood’s biggest hits. He is fondly remembered for his role as a commentator in Shah Rukh Khan’s sports drama ‘Chak De! India.’

His last screen appearance was in ‘Made In Heaven 2,’ where he portrayed the character of Mrunal Thakur’s father.

Aside from his film roles, Kapadia featured in numerous television commercials and gained recognition through his appearances in popular TV shows, including ‘Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke,’ ‘Kutumb,’ ‘Judwa Raja,’ ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,’ and more.

In 2013, he earned praise for his portrayal of King Gandhar in the television serial ‘Mahabharat,’ where he portrayed the powerful monarch.

Kapadia’s last Instagram post was shared on June 5, after which he became inactive on the platform. In this final post, he shared photos from his European trip.

“Back again to the final leg of the European trip! Back to Paris. Had to see Paris in the eve from the Eiffel tower and have some last dinners in the beautiful city,” he wrote alongside the images.