Celina Jaitly shares video of her breaking down at son’s grave, says she has no access to kids

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New Delhi: Actor Celina Jaitly has shared a video on Instagram in which she is seen breaking down at her son’s grave and cleaning it. She has allegedly said that her husband is not allowing her to meet the kids and is manipulating them against her.

The video starts with, “Last two weeks in Austria for my divorce hearing were most brutal” The only child I got to meet was my late son “Shamsher” “Despite undertaking before the Austrian Judges my 3 children were not brought back home” “I was not even allow to see my 3 children whom I gave birth and sacrificed everything for”

She calls her children her only pre martial asset. And also says that they are being manipulated just with intentions to snatch them away from her.

She has written a big note in the caption that reads, “I had no option but to share this devastating video to show the world my trauma as a mother. The last few weeks were the most difficult of my life. I was in Austria for my divorce hearing….

Despite an undertaking before an Austrian judge, my children who were removed to an undisclosed location were not brought back to the marital residence. The only child I got to meet was my son Shamsher, who passed away some time back.

This is the heartbreaking story of a mother who has done everything for her children from the day they were born. I left my country, my parents, my work, & moved from India to Dubai, Singapore, Austria, back to Dubai, Austria AGAIN all to support my husband’s career.

I single handedly raised my children while standing firmly behind his ambitions, his relocations, his dreams, & the life we built together. For my dedication to marriage & children, I watched my assets being taken away, piece by piece… beared abuse..

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Despite repeated legal & sincere attempts at an amicable separation, every request has been met with unreasonable demands directed at the only premarital assets that still remain with me. Despite joint custody & a subsisting order of the Austrian Family Court, I am presently DENIED ANY COMMUNICATION with my 3 children & I am heartbroken!

There has been repeated interference with my children’s access to me, including exposure to selective media narratives, resulting in obstruction of regular parent child communication, as well as brainwashing & intimidation to compel them to say things against me, a mother who has done nothing but care for them since the day they were born, moving from one country to another to support the career of their father.

In early Sept, I was served a divorce notice by my husband on the pretext of receiving a gift ordered for our 15th wedding anniversary at the local post office, to which I was driven by him.

i repeatedly sought an amicable separation in good faith, prioritizing only the welfare of the children. these efforts are alwa met with demands relating to my premarital assets & unreasonable conditions intended to strip me of my freedom & dignity even after divorce.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)