Celebration goes wrong: As cops thrashes Salman Khan’s fans on his birthday

Salman Khan is a man who needs no introduction. The famous person has had a long and fruitful acting career. Salman Khan has also dabbled in producing, singing, television hosting, and philanthropy. On Tuesday, Salman Khan turned 57. As usual, millions of his fans flocked to his home in the Galaxy apartment to pay him a visit. The residence is surrounded by a sizable group of Khan’s supporters, simply to show love to the birthday guy.

Even the Sultan actor visited his balcony to greet his admirers and express his gratitude for their support. Salman even posted a picture of the view from his house and said, “Thank you all”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

He did thank his supporters for their support, but being his supporters came at a cost. Salman Khan came out to greet the throng, and they immediately went wild. To drive them away, the Mumbai police had to use a lathi charge. The footage of the police punching many supporters has gone viral.

Video Credit: ANI News

On his birthday, the actor hosted a grand celebration for his family and close friends. Numerous Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Sonakshi Sinha, Suniel Shetty, Pooja Hegde, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, attended the celebration to wish the birthday boy well, though many were unable to attend as a result of their busy schedules. But that didn’t stop them from wishing the “Sultan” star luck on his big day.

Actress Katrina Kaif, shared a special Instagram story. She termed him the ‘Tiger’ and ‘OG’ (Original Gangster) in her post. Super star Ajay Devgan took to Twitter to share an adorable picture of the duo. “Always wish only the best for you, friend. See you soon” he captioned.

Also read: B’day bash Kodak moment: Salman Khan kisses ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani’s forehead