SSR Death Probe: CBI Team Re-visits Sushant’s Bandra Residence

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: A team of CBI sleuths again reached the Bandra home of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in connection with the probe into his death, here on Saturday morning.

This time, they were accompanied by the actor’s sister Mitu Singh at the Mont Blanc building in Bandra West — where Sushant was found dead in June 14.

The development comes a day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Sushant’s home manager Samuel Miranda and Showik Chakraborty, the brother of the deceased actor’s ex-girlfriend actress Rhea Chakraborty.

Further details are awaited even as NCB readies to present the arrested duo before a court later in the day.

