Mumbai:The CBI on Thursday recorded the statements of Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajit Chakraborty and Cornerstone Sports and Entertainment Pvt Ltd CEO Bunty Sajdeh, who is the brother-in-law of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma and Bollywood actor Sohail Khan, in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

First to arrive at the DRDO guest house, where the Central Bureau of Investigation’s Special Investigation Team is staying since coming from Delhi on August 20, Rhea’s father was questioned for over five hours about his daughter’s relations with Sushant and the actor’s family.

He was also asked about their break-up on June 8 and Rhea consecutively blocking the actor’s mobile number.

Besides, the CBI also queried him about the late actor’s financial investment plans, especially after a video clip of Sushant and the Chakrabortys surfaced, where the late actor is found talking about quitting acting and starting some new thing in his life.

Indrajit Chakraborty was also questioned for over nine hours on Wednesday.

Besides Rhea and her father, her brother Showik has also been questioned by the SIT.

Meanwhile, an agency source said that the CBI also questioned Sajdeh, who is the CEO of Cornerstone where the late actor’s former managers Shruti Modi and Disha Salian used to work.

Ace cricketer Rohit Sharma is married to Ritika Sajdeh, the cousin of Bunty Sajdeh, while his sister Seema is married to actor and director Sohail Khan, youngest brother of superstar Salman Khan.

According to CBI sources, Sajdeh arrived at the DRDO guest house to record his statement around 11.30 a.m. He was asked about for how long Shruti Modi and Disha Salian handled Sushant’s account, and whether Shruti Modi also handled Rhea’s profile.

Salian died on June 9, just five days before the death of Sushant on June 14.

The source said Sajdeh was asked whether Sushant spoke to anyone at Cornerstone regarding the sudden death of Salian, who worked for a very short time with the actor.

Sajdeh is not named in the CBI FIR, filed early in August after which it took over the case registered by the Bihar Police on the basis of the complaint of Sushant’s father K.K. Singh, naming Rhea, her mother Sandhya, Indrajit, Showik, Shruti Modi, house manager Samuel Miranda, Pithani and unknown others as accused in the case

Besides the two, the CBI, for the first time, questioned Sushant’s psychiatrist Susan Walker.

Sushant’s personal staff Neeraj Singh, Keshav Bachne and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani are also being questioned by the CBI at the DRDO guest house.

