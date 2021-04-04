Chennai: A case was filed against superstar-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore on Sunday for violating the model code of conduct, officials said.

Independent candidate Palanikumar, who is contesting from Coimbatore South constituency where Kamal Haasan is fighting, complained to the police that stage actors dressed as Lord Rama and goddesses performed in front of the Ramar temple at Ramapuram in Coimbatore and that this was a violation of the poll code.

A case was registered under Sections 123(3) and 125 of the Representation of People Act.

Kamal is engaged in a bitter four-cornered fight in Coimbatore South against BJP women’s wing national President, Vanathi Srinivasan, Congress’ Mayura Jayakumar and Challenger R. Doraisamy of the AMMK.

In a related incident, BJP state executive commitee member Radha Ravi was booked for his derogatory remarks against Kamal Haasan in a speech on March 28. The Race Course police registered a case against him based on a complaint filed by Coimbatore South Assembly constituency election officer, T. Sivasubramanian.